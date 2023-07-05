Car theft in Naples happens in broad daylight

A car broken into, leaving shards of glass scattered pell-mell on the ground, left deputies working to discover who was responsible. The scene was on the 1500 block of Gordon Drive in Naples.

Law enforcement told WINK News they’re looking for the man responsible for the brazen car theft in broad daylight on Sunday.

Naples Police is looking for the suspect, as seen in a video pulling up on his bike, slowly walking toward a parked car, peeking in the windows before suddenly perforating a back window. Then the suspect reaches inside the car, grabs and puts on a backpack from the back seat and rides off on his bike, unaware a camera recorded it all unfold.

Call Naples Police if you recognize the suspect.