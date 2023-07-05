Port Charlotte shooting injures 1, shuts down Corinne Ave. between Swanee and Dunkirk

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Port Charlotte.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the isolated incident involved two neighbors who had a dispute.

As of 2:15 p.m., Corinne Avenue is shut down between Swanee Road and Dunkirk Street for the active investigation.

It remains unclear if anyone is in custody, but the sheriff’s office said deputies have detained the suspected shooter and are questioning him.

The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown.

