Espíritu continues Peruvian restaurant tradition in East Naples

A new Peruvian restaurant continues what has become a culinary tradition for nearly 20 years at Naples Towne Centre South on U.S. 41 in East Naples.

Espíritu Nuevo Peruvian restaurant recently replaced La Cuisine, a Peruvian restaurant that used to be Machu Picchu Restaurant when it started a series of local eateries at 3861 Tamiami Trail E. in 2005. The small restaurant space is next to Towne Centre 6 cinema in the retail center on U.S. 41 East where Publix supermarket opened in December in the former space of Lucky’s Market.

Local restaurateur John Colón, known for creating Bodega Olé in Naples and El Basque Vin & Pintxo Bar in Bonita Springs, is putting his stamp on another Latin restaurant. He renamed his latest venture Espíritu – Spanish for spirit – and added Nuevo to the restaurant’s name to signal a “new” take on traditional Peruvian cuisine. Colón’s goal is to create a cooler, hipper dining destination.

