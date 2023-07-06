Tarpon Lodge, Cabbage Key bounce back from Hurricane Ian damage

Tarpon Lodge on Pine Island and the Cabbage Key Island Inn and Restaurant on Pineland both bounced back from Hurricane Ian after overcoming millions of dollars in damage.

“You make a little bit of progress every day,” said Robert Wells, whose family has owned Cabbage Key since 1976 and Tarpon Lodge since 2000. “And over the course of months, you look back and you say, ‘Wow, it’s hard to believe it looked that bad on the 28th of September.’”

The Cabbage Key properties include a restaurant, seven cottages and six rooms at the inn.

Tarpon Lodge has 20 rooms, plus two adjacent cottages. One of those cottages used to be on a dock that was destroyed during Hurricane Charley before it was moved by crane onto the adjacent land.

