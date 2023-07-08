Cape Coral gas station opened with unbeatable deal

A Daybreak 76 gas station sold gas for $1.76 a gallon in Cape Coral on Saturday.

A line wrapped around the block, but no one was upset.

“I told everybody I knew they needed to be here,” said Bob, an attendee.

Drivers didn’t hesitate and got to the gas station early.

“I’ve been here since 7:20,” said Nick, another attendee.

Attendees felt like this was needed. In the past few days, gas prices have gone up 20 cents.

“Oh, I love it. I mean we need this,” an attendee said.

The low price even took some back in time.

“It’s wonderful. Back in the seventies,” said Henry, an attendee.

For some people, the discount lends a helping hand. One attendee ran out of gas while waiting in line, but to her, it was worth it.

“Waiting in line for this gas,” she said. “That’s only $1.76 Today a gallon? Yeah, I mean, in financially helps me you know, this is a big help for my family. We need to do some things this weekend and absolutely helps my family. I felt ultimately relieved that I was going to be able to get my kids where they need to this weekend and do a few extra activities with them.”

Keep in mind that this was only a temporary sale which wrapped up on Saturday.