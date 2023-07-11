Sarasota woman arrested for second-degree murder

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman has been arrested for a shooting that occurred on July 9.

The suspect has been named as Courtney Leigh Wadeck, of Sarasota.

On Sunday, police were called to a home near Beneva and Clark Roads regarding a shooting.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive female on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by Sarasota County Fire Department medics at 12:27 a.m.

According to the arrest report, the shooting occurred after a physical altercation.