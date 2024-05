Anthony QuinoƱes (left) and Yemerson Aguilera-Bustillo (right) Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two men after catching them street racing.

Anthony QuinoƱes and Yemerson Aguilera-Bustillo were taken into custody Tuesday night.

A deputy said he spotted the two at a red light at the intersection of Tamiami Trail East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road just before 10 p.m.

According to the booking report, the deputy heard both men rev their engines before they took off at a high rate of speed when the light turned green.

The deputy said he attempted to pull them over, but the men did not stop.

The deputy estimated that both men reached speeds over 100 mph while weaving in and out of heavy traffic.

The deputy stopped QuinoƱes’ vehicle near the intersection of Collier Boulevard, just south of Winding Cypress Boulevard.

No one else was in the car, but a gun was found and placed into evidence.

Another deputy stopped Aguilera Bustillo’s car just north of that intersection.

Aguilera Bustillo’s pregnant girlfriend was found in the passenger seat of his car. She was not injured.

Both men face a charge for racing on a highway.