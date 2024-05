A 16-year-old is facing adult charges for his alleged role in the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Christopher Devon Horne, Jr., 16, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday; however, the judge ruled that he would be facing adult charges, therefore he would appear in court on Tuesday.

Horne Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, April 17, one month to the day after Rincon-Miller was violently gunned down following an attempted robbery in Cape Coral.

Prior to Horne’s arrest, Thomas Stein, 16 was arrested in connection with the murder.

Stein stands accused of being the getaway driver after it was discovered by the Cape Coral Police Department that a grey Nissan Pathfinder rented by Stein’s mother was used in the shooting.

According to police, Stein is not believed to be the gunman in the case.

Police know that three people were involved in the attempted robbery turned murder.

Either Horne Jr. or the unidentified third person is believed to be the gunman.

The third person is still on the run according to the CCPD.

Horne Jr. is expected to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.