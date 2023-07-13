Collier County further pursues putting end to excessively noisy vehicles

Collier County and nonprofit Quiet Florida continue to evaluate options to combat excessive noise from vehicles with illegally modified mufflers. The Board of Commissioners discussed Tuesday an update on what can be done locally and statewide to implement further restrictions.

Florida has a plainly audible standard for noise emitted from radios in cars, but there is no standard for sound emissions from car exhausts. Commissioner Burt Saunders seeks to push harder for the Florida Legislature to create a plainly audible standard for modified mufflers, so noise cameras can capture license plate images and ticket drivers.

“This noise issue is really a health issue and a quality-of-life issue. There are a lot of citizens in Collier County that are very upset, rightfully so, because of the increasing levels of noise,” Saunders said. “And a lot of that noise can be controlled, and that’s part of the purpose of bringing this forward.”

