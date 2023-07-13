Charlotte deputies seek woman’s identity in cell phone theft case

Authorities want to speak to this woman about a cell phone theft at a Port Charlotte business. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they want to speak with about a cell phone theft at a Port Charlotte business.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, they are also investigating fraudulent bank transactions after the cell phone theft.

The sheriff’s office did not specify when or where the incident occurred.

If anyone has any information regarding this individual, please call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number 941-639-2101 or send them a message through Facebook, or submit a tip via our free mobile app.

If you can identify her and wish to remain anonymous give SWFL Crime Stoppers a call at 1-800-780-TIPS.