Sunseeker Resort holds a job fair in Port Charlotte

Allegiant Travel Sunseeker Resort held a job fair Thursday to bring more employees to Charlotte Harbor.

The 785-room resort is set to open in October 2023. The resort is hiring 1,200 to work food and beverage, housekeeping, hotel operations, the spa, golf, retail and more.

A $100,000 retention bonus program is being offered by the resort. Anyone who works there for 10 continuous years full-time will receive $10,000 a year for 10 years.

Tim Abott showed up “just to network, you know. Get my face out there and my interest in becoming employed at the resort.”

Full-time employee benefits also include free flights with Allegiant Air. Dental, medical, vision and retirement plans will also be offered.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from the community and looking for more,” said Jenny O’Brien, with Sunseeker Resort.

There will be four more job fairs hosted by Sunseeker Resort on the following dates: