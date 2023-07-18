Deputy transported to hospital after North Naples crash

North Naples crash involving deputy. CREDIT: WINK News

A deputy had to be transported to a hospital after being involved in a crash in North Naples.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol Officer at the scene, there were four cars involved in the Tuesday afternoon crash.

The crash happened on Tamiami Trail northbound, just off Pine Ridge Road.

There are more than 10 law enforcement vehicles at the scene. A portion of Seagate Drive has been closed because of the crash. North Collier Fire is at the scene along with FHP and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The four cars involved were a red Nissan Pathfinder, a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy car, a white Nissan Frontier and a Cadillac XT5. A woman driving a red Nissan was also transported to the hospital and is doing well.

Airbags went off in at least two of the cars.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy sustained minor injuries.

This scene remains under investigation.

This is an active scene and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.