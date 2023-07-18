Suncoast Blood Centers reopens in Port Charlotte 9 months following Hurricane Ian

Credit: WINK News

Due to storm damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Suncoast Blood Centers had to close its operations at its Charlotte County Center.

The corporation lost a fifth of its donor base after the storm, according to Suncoast Blood Centers.

The blood centers provide life-saving blood and blood products to hospitals in Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

On Thursday, Suncoast Blood Centers will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand reopening.

The reopening ceremony will be held at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte at 8 a.m.