Scene in Immokalee. CREDIT: WINK News

A 17-year-old is facing a murder charge in the death of a 19-year-old after their attempts to steal an iPhone went awry.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the two teens lured a group to Immokalee under the guise of selling an iPhone in June.

The two teens then held a driver at gunpoint.

A passenger in the car fired in self-defense, killing 19-year-old Marco Trevino.

Deputies arrested Trevino’s accomplice on Tuesday, the 17-year-old, who now faces a second-degree murder charge.