Completion of new water storage project helps water quality in Caloosahatchee

Southwest Florida’s water quality got a boost on Tuesday.

Nearly 10,000 Olympic swimming pools worth of water annually will be stored and treated in Alva instead of flowing from our lands, packed with nutrients that fuel harmful algal blooms, and into the Caloosahatchee.

“The Caloosahatchee Estuary is kind of the heartbeat of Lee County,” said Drew Bartlett, from the South Florida Water Management District.

That heartbeat will be healthier thanks to the Aljo Four Corners Rapid Infiltration Project, and it means more storage west of Lake Okeechobee.

“Everything that runs off of the land ultimately runs into the natural waterways. And this gives the water a chance to kind of go through some vegetation and get a lot of those nutrients and fertilizers pulled out of it,” said Brian Hamman, chairman of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

While we often point blame at Lake Okeechobee when we see blooms, environmental policy director Matt DePaolis says Southwest Florida’s water quality issues start locally.

“And I think that’s really highlighted by the fact that we haven’t been getting very many releases from Lake Okeechobee this summer. And we often point ill seeing a lot of these issues with the water quality with the blue-green algae blooms,” said DePaolis.

Those blooms won’t disappear overnight, but DePaolis says we will see positive results in increments.

The storage facility is possible through a private-public partnership and is on a citrus grower’s land. The state will pay him $25 million over 10 years for using his land.