Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 26

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These wanted people need to be found. If you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. Reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Domingo Ayala Cosme served time for DUI, grand theft and robbery.

When he got out, he got probation. He’s now violated it.

He’s been on the run for just over a month and was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres.

This guy is no stranger to Most Wanted Wednesday. Derrick Ross has been featured before.

He faces battery, trespassing and stalking charges after investigators said he followed a young girl around to two Lehigh Acres stores.

He got arrested and later released but has violated his pretrial supervision.

Look for Ross in East Lee County.

Tavaris Washington violated his probation in Lee County for the possession of cocaine and resisting an officer.

FHP pulled over a car two weeks ago for traveling up to 95 miles per hour over the Cape Coral bridge.

The driver of the car was arrested, but troopers said, Washington took off.

Washington has a lengthy criminal history spanning several counties. He also goes by Manny Washington.

