Cape Coral girl, 14, competes in BMX World Championships

A father and daughter have a need: a need– for speed. Before attending the BMX World Championships in Scotland, 14-year-old Avery Jones and her dad Nick Jones have to prepare.

Just before representing the USA, WINK News caught up with the Cape Coral racers.

As the 14-year-old races around the track, zipping through the course, concentrating on pace and hastily crossing the finish line, she’s constantly reminded of words of encouragement: “The sky has no limits, neither should you,” on full display on the handlebars.

“It just tells me to push myself because the sky has no limit, so you keep going every day,” she said.

She’ll represent Cape Coral and her country on Team USA at the UCI BMX World Championship.

“Trust your gut and have a good mindset before you go in and just do your best. It’s all you can do,” reflected the teenager.

Nick is also the team’s coach and stays in the pit, ready to help at any moment.

“She’s a very competitive athlete,” he said, “So she takes constructive criticism very well because she knows it’s only going to help her. By then, when she has her bad moments, too, I think the comfort of knowing that I’m dad, you know, helps.”

Avery is set on redeeming herself. The last time she put on the Team USA colors, she was one step away from the 2019 final event in Belgium.

“The motivation is there. Like you’re motivated to do your best the next time,” she said.

Whether it’s here in Cape Coral or in Scotland, Avery knows she’s racing for more than just herself. She’s racing for those young girls in our community who view her as a role model.

“This being my home track, all the little girls watching, getting up early to just watch me is just it feels really good,” said Avery.

The BMX World Championship race begins Sunday and Aug. 13.