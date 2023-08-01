Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen opens new location in North Naples

While the new Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples wasn’t built from scratch, Darden Restaurants completely transformed the interior and exterior of a space that formerly hosted Sweet Tomatoes and Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

Orlando-based Darden, best known for its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands, added an upscale stone-and-brick exterior with copper accents to create its new casual restaurant and bar in the Granada Shoppes’ highly visible, 7,000-square-foot outparcel nearest the southeast corner of U.S. 41 North and Immokalee Road. The interior of 10940 Tamiami Trail N. has been divided into at least two main dining rooms and a full bar area.

Cheddar’s launched its first Collier County location Monday morning where Sweet Tomatoes permanently closed in spring 2020 when the California-based company shuttered all of its nearly 100 locations nationwide. The pandemic’s social distancing habits irreparably damaged the chain’s open salad bar and help-yourself concept.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.