Prager U approved for public schools

Prager U Website homepage CREDIT Pager U

The Florida Department of Education approved videos from a Conservative education vendor to teach civics and government to students.

Prager U materials have been approved by the Florida Department of Education to be used in public school classrooms. The narrators of some videos include Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

“There has to be balance. We have to be careful,” said Elizabeth Radi, a mom who’s studied Prager U’s material for the past few days.

Some people have said that the videos on Prager U’s website are meant to indoctrinate children. An example is a video featuring Christopher Columbus, suggesting he was justified in his violence against Native Americans.

“Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? I don’t see the problem,” Columbus said in the video, “you’re from 500 years in the future how can you come here and judge me by your standards in the 21st century.”

Jill Soloman is the director of Prager U Kids. She told WINK News nothing in the videos is political or agenda-driven, “I don’t like putting kids in the middle of a culture war and I don’t think anyone here at Praeger U Kids wants to put children who are in school in the middle of a culture war. That’s not what we’re trying to do. What we are trying to do is to give transparency for parents and teachers to be able to work together to open a window into our classrooms.”

WINK News reached out to local school districts to find out if Prager U will be taught in classrooms. Lee County said they have not discussed it yet. Collier County said they plan to review the material. Charlotte County has not responded.