A construction crew had to evacuate a building on Fort Myers Beach after it caught fire.

Fire crews responded to the building fire just after 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at 4263 Bay Beach Lane in Fort Myers Beach.

As many as 11 emergency service vehicles, including fire trucks and ambulances, were seen responding to the scene.

