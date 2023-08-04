Fort Myers man accused of shooting teen playing man-hunt

Credit WINK News.

A Fort Myers man has been accused of shooting at some teenagers who were playing a game similar to hide-and-seek, injuring one of them.

Roderick Ravon Brown, 38, faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to a Fort Myers police report.

A group of teenagers were shot at while playing man-hunt around their apartment complex on Monday night.

According to the police report from the Fort Myers Police Department, the two victims were hiding in a tree during man-hunt, a game similar to hide-and-seek, when they were suddenly shot at.

The suspect who fired the gun was described to police as wearing a ski mask.

The teen injured was treated for a bullet graze at the scene.