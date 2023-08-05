First gun show in Southwest Florida after permitless carry law passed

The Florida Gun Show this weekend marks the first gun show in Southwest Florida since the constitutional carry law was released.

The event will take place at the Lee Civic Center on Saturday, August 5.

“Every sale is done through a background check. It’s no different than going through a gun store. We there are no private sales here. Florida gun shows that’s just an extra safety measure that we took years ago,” Geisler said.

Preparation for Southwest Florida’s Gun Show CREDIT WINK News

Under the Constitutional Carry Law in Florida, a permit is no longer needed to carry a concealed weapon.

“People are nervous, and nothing cures nervousness than being properly able to defend yourself,” Josh Arejo said, owner of Guns 4 Less.

The new law does not remove background checks to buy a gun, nor change who can buy one. Owners must carry their Florida ID at all times, be a U.S. resident and 21 or older. The owner cannot be a convicted felon.

Every gun shop owner or gun expert is encouraging people to get training regardless.