Repairing Cape Coral Community Church 10 months after Ian

Cape Coral Community Church is still struggling 10 months after Hurricane Ian.

The church was extensively damaged and has only limited access for its members, but they have made progress, making small repairs to get closer to restoring the church to its former glory.

Currently, services are being held on a porch after the temperatures got too hot to hold them in a tent, but there is still a lot of work to be done until they are able to hold services inside.

They still need to repair parts of the ceiling, walls and windows. It’s going to take a good chunk of money that they don’t have yet.

WINK News spoke with pastor Tommy Dennis about his plan for services on Sunday.

“We’re going to try it here on this part of the porch, but it’s much smaller, as you can see. So we’ll have a lot less seating, but at least we’ll be cooler, and maybe some folks will have to stand until I can find a place. If we’re praying about it, and if the lord wills us to go that route, then we will,” Dennis said.

Dennis understands that it’s hot, but he has has other service options available. The church still streams on Facebook Live, and they also post the service to YouTube.

He said that he understands if people attend services that way until it’s fixed.