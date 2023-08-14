1 injured, 1 arrested in Cape Coral stabbing

Jose Solis, 45. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person injured and one arrested.

Police said there was a stabbing in the 100 block of Nicholas Parkway. According to an arrest report, Jose Solis, 45, faces an aggravated battery charge.

One person was injured and treated at a local hospital, police said.

According to the arrest report, Solis and another person got into a physical altercation. Once they were separated, Solis is accused of lunging toward the victim and stabbing them.

The report states the day prior to the stabbing, the homeowner had asked Solis to leave.

Solis is accused of fleeing the home after the alleged stabbing. Police say that once they found him, he attempted to flee on foot but was caught after a short chase.

In his bag, they found two knives, according to the report.