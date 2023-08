Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte CREDIT GOOGLE Maps

A death investigation is underway on Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Couty Sheriff’s Office, “This is in fact a death investigation in its early stages. There is nothing that we are able to release at this point, as there is nothing obvious to suggest it being suspicious.”

Several police vehicles were reported on site, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said that more information will be released as it is found.