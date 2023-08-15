Lee County school buses still have no cameras, despite new law

Bus stop sign CREDIT WINK News

In an effort to hold drivers accountable, a law was signed in 2023 that adds cameras to school buses to catch drivers illegally passing them, yet Lee County still has not added the cameras.

On two-lane roads, all cars must stop when a bus is picking up or dropping off students. State lawmakers passed a new law that allows school districts to equip buses with cameras that would record drivers who do not stop.

Stop signs on side of bus CREDIT WINK News

“It’s a problem. Even if it’s one kid or one car, that’s a problem,” said Roger Lloyd, Executive Director of Transportation for Lee County.

Dalia Gonzales Carrillo, a caregiver in Lehigh, said, “There’s a lot of accidents, lots of reckless people who don’t stop for the kids who are crossing, so they should face consequences.”

Every year, law enforcement teams with bus drivers to track how many drivers speed past a stopped school bus in a day. In Lee County, the number was 834. A large majority, 772 drivers, passed a school bus on the left.