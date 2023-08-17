Pokémon super fan rewarded for his bravery fighting cancer

Logan’s Pokemon merchandise! (CREDIT Golisano Children’s Hospital)

A Pokémon superfan gets a super surprise! Nine-year-old Logan Stryker is receiving treatment for a rare form of cancer and was rewarded for his bravery.

Logan was diagnosed in the fall of 2022 and underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his shoulder blade.

The Poke-Stop Pokémon store in Cape Coral presented Logan with his own Pokémon card, depicting him.

Logan’s own Pokemon card! (CREDIT Golisano Children’s Hospital)

Logan is receiving care from Golisano Children’s Hospital. He looks forward to the big moment when he rings his bell to mark the end of treatment in September.