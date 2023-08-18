Caught on video: Bonita Springs woman arrested after trying to buy flowers on highway

Annika Olsen. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Bonita Springs woman’s arrest is going viral on social media after she tried to give money to a lady selling flowers on the side of the road on Imperial Parkway.

@arelyyy38 Update! I did find her and she is ok. I did send her this video. ♬ original sound – arelyyy38

Annika Olsen, 24, posted bond earlier Friday morning, and spoke to WINK News, saying she was never read her Miranda Rights and deputies used excessive force.

“They did not tell me that they were arresting me before they had like slammed me on top of that cop car,” she said. “Like, they never said put your hands behind your back. They never said, ‘You’re under arrest.’ I was literally just slammed on top of a cop car.”

Lee County deputies said the lady selling flowers was in violation of a county ordinance, and they arrested Olsen for obstructing traffic while Norma Garcia was arrested for illegally selling merchandise on Imperial Parkway on Wednesday.

At the time, LCSO was investigating Garcia, who had already been warned about selling flowers on the street.

Deputies said Olsen still insisted on paying Garcia $20 for flowers from her car window as they were arresting Garcia.

Olsen then proceeded to exit her vehicle to hand the money directly to Garcia, creating a traffic hazard, LCSO reported.

Deputies said Olsen refused to move her car and was arrested for refusing to comply and resisting an officer without violence.