Assumed-asbestos found in Cape Coral Oasis Charter Schools

The AHERA inspection of every Oasis charter school (AHERA stands for Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act) found certain assumed asbestos-containing materials in every school building.

The City of Cape Coral, which owns and operates oasis charter schools, said in a statement that most of those asbestos-containing materials are non-friable and generally not considered a health risk.

WINK News spoke with Florida Gulf Coast University professor Tom Missimer from the College of Engineering. He said that while the word asbestos is alarming, he does not believe the risk to teachers and students is high.

“Building and asbestos materials in most of the materials that they had identified, actually were banned from being put in those materials in 1989 by U.S. EPA,” Missimer said, “There’s a small chance that you’re going to find asbestos in the materials that they’ve identified.”

Oasis said in a note to parents that the assumed asbestos-containing materials may be in fire doors or roofing materials. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to asbestos can increase the risk of lung disease.

The city said removal and modifications will be managed methodically and appropriately. They said by Friday, Sept. 1, an Oasis Charter Schools asbestos operations and maintenance plan will be created. Until then, classes will go on as usual.