Fit & Fuel Cafe being reimagined as Bicyclette Cookshop

Not only is Fit & Fuel Cafe closing soon for an extreme makeover, the new North Naples restaurant replacing it will be a vehicle to showcase the cutting-edge work of local chef Kayla Pfeiffer.

What started in 2011 as mostly a morning pit stop for bicyclists, Fit & Fuel will be retread and refueled as Bicyclette Cookshop, a more elevated dining experience. A full bar will expand what has been a cafe for coffee, beer and wine.

“We’re going to be closing Aug. 31 and then we’re going to do renovations for two months, and then open the first or second week in November, if all goes as planned,” Pfeiffer said.

“Everything will be completely redone from tables to the chairs to the paint scheme. The bar will look a little different, the restrooms,” she said. “Right now, there’s a big shipping container that won’t be there anymore. Then, the kitchen is going to have minor renovations and just more upgraded appliances.”

