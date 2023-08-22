Lissa, famous white rhinoceros, dies at Lion Country Safari

Credit: Lion Country Safari

South Florida’s Lion Country Safari has announced their white rhinoceros died last week. Lissa was 43.

Lissa’s death is attributed to inoperable colic, a condition that often affects her close domestic relative, the horse, the safari park said in a Facebook post. Although an examination has been conducted, further results are awaited to confirm the exact cause of her death.

Southern white rhinoceroses typically have a life expectancy of about 35 years in the wild, according to the amusement park. The median life expectancy for white rhinoceroses under human care is approximately 40 years.

Lissa’s journey to fame began when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her horn back in December 2013, Lion Country Safari said.

The diagnosis garnered national attention and drew the hearts of many who followed her story.

Lissa’s team, in conjunction with consulting veterinarians and medical specialists, embarked on an effort to remove the cancer and restore her health.

Over the next nearly 10 years, Lissa went into remission, which allowed her to enjoy a comfortable life within her herd.