Credit: WINK News

A woman who witnesses said ran into a storm drain naked and died near the Fort Myers Country Club has been identified.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 45-year-old Adriana Labrada ran into a storm drain on the morning of May 22.

The police department confirmed that Labrada had been found dead after crews entered the storm drain to rescue her that same morning.

A witness called police and stated that he had observed a nude woman standing approximately twenty feet from the golf course.

The witness reportedly asked the woman if she was OK, and she stated that she was. He then asked why she was naked, and she replied that she had her body armor on.

The witness said that he pulled forward on Hill Avenue until police arrived and last saw her sitting on the grate of a storm drain.

When officers arrived, they said they could hear a voice inside the drain and advised the Fort Myers Dispatch Division that the fire department was needed.

Officers and the fire crew found Labrada in an adjacent sewer drain, approximately 50 feet from the original location.

According to an FMPD incident report, a firefighter entered the sewer drain and attempted to pull Labrada into the open area to begin extracting her from the drain; however, she began resisting the firefighter and subsequently entered another drain.

After entering the drain a second time, officers found Labrada, and the Emergency Medical Services called her time of death.

Police believe Labrada suffered a mental health crisis, but police never specified how she died in their report.