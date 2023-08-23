Reconsidering Waste Pro and Cape Coral partnership

Waste Pro bin. (Credit: WINK News)

The future of trash pickup in Cape Coral was discussed during a committee meeting on Wednesday. Cape Coral’s current trash collector, Waste Pro, is making their rounds in the city.

Reaction to the company has been mixed. Some say they miss pickups, while others don’t have any issues with the service.

It’s an idea city leaders are considering, but it’s an idea that doesn’t come cheap.

One thing the mayor and members of the council already know is that they and many neighbors are frustrated with Waste Pro.

Cape Coral has more than three years left on its contract with Waste Pro. However, Mayor John Gunter told WINK News the decision to keep Waste Pro or make trash collection in-house must be made within the next six months.

One slide during Wednesday’s committee meeting shows if the city takes over trash collection, the cost per customer would spike from $13.58 per month to $30.

“We would control all the variables, all the purchase of vehicles, any facilities that would need to be constructed, hiring the employees, training, you know, getting everything prepared and up and running, so it would be a very large task,” said Gunter.

The city would also have to build a facility to buy trucks, so there’s a lot of work to do if Cape Coral’s leaders decide to ditch Waste Pro.