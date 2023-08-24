Cape Coral police couple receives diagnosis of daughter’s health

Cape Coral Police officers Kelsey Meadows and Nicholas Bezanson have received a heartbreaking diagnosis about their beloved 2-year-old daughter.

Hayden Bezanson is battling leukemia.

Family photos of Hayden (CREDIT WINK News)

The parents noticed signs of Hayden’s health. Nick said, “She started to get really pale, and then her gums started turning white.”

They took Hayden to the doctor and got the grim news. Hayden has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer that starts in the bone marrow and can spread to other areas if left undetected.

“It’s 98% in her bones, so it’s causing a lot of pain in her legs, so a lot of times she won’t walk right now, and she wants us to carry her,” Kelsey said.

Hayden and her parents, Nick and Kelsey (CREDIT WINK News)

The couple cannot take Hayden out because of germs, so the couple gets creative.

“We ordered her a very large extravagant place that will arrive Friday, and then we’ll start building it over the weekend because she keeps begging us to go to the park, so now she can have her own park in our yard,” said Kelsey.

The Cape Coral Police parents are hopeful that their child will win the fight.

Click here to visit a Gofundme page supporting Hayden’s leukemia battle.