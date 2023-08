Cape Coral and climate change. CREDIT: WINK News

A lawn worker who went missing on Thursday has been found dead in a Cape Coral canal.

The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed they are investigating the man’s death after he went missing near the canal on Southwest 46th Street.

The Cape Coral Police Department and Cape Coral Fire were on scene searching for the man on Thursday.

Divers were reportedly searching in the water.

Police said this is now an active investigation and that it appears to be accidental.