Flooded roadways Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Several low-lying roads have water rising on the roadways in Port Charlotte due to Hurricane Idalia, making them unpassable.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said local high tide has yet to be reached, and people are encouraged to stay out of these areas.

The roadways in Beach and Gulf Boulevard, in Englewood, Sturkie and River Beach Road in El Jobean, and Bayshore Road, near Sunseeker in Port Charlotte, are not passable.