Church deacon accused of sexually assaulting a child will be in court

A church deacon accused of sexually assaulting a child is scheduled to be arraigned in court.

Cape Coral police said Brian Rogolino was accused of assaulting the 8-year-old years ago, but a tip led to Rogolino’s arrest in August.

Police said the victim told a school staff member earlier this year that Rogolino touched her inappropriately at the Church of Jesus Christ off Lafayette Street.

An investigation uncovered that Rogolino performed sex acts on the child.

Rogolino will be arraigned Tuesday.