A San Carlos Park couple accused of drugging and molesting a girl while covering it up for two years appeared in court.

Lee County detectives believe 44-year-old Dwayne Staron drugged and molested a 13-year-old girl for two years, and 54-year-old Theresa Staron did nothing to stop it.

The victim was removed from the home on Oct. 27; however, the couple was arrested on Tuesday in front of their home on Phlox Drive.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to arrest the couple after gathering enough evidence comprised of witness statements, what the victim told them and online school records.

The child now lives out of state with family.

On Wednesday, the couple were both ordered to have no contact with the victim and no contact with minors.

Dwayne was given a bond of $25,000, but the judge said he is being held on a warrant and will be back in court on Thursday.

Theresa was given a $10,000 bond.

While Theresa has no criminal history, Dwayne is on state probation for grand theft.

Their next court is on June 10 at 8:30 a.m.