Possible changes to Cape Coral Bridge

The Lee County Commissioners are considering making changes to the Cape Coral Bridge for better safety and to alleviate traffic.

The main goal of the proposal is to increase pedestrian safety. Officials a meeting Tuesday want to close the signal at Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club. They also said adding two new bridges on each side is the cheapest and safest option.

“This talk about taking a light away, and that would be disastrous, that would be very unsafe. I go out a lot of times as a resident,” said Donna Digrazia, masterboard president of the Caloosa Yacht and Racquet Club.

Lee County commissioners approved a plan to replace and expand both sides of the bridge.

The commissioners discussed three options. Option one would add two new eastbound and westbound bridges. Option two would only add a bridge west of the Caloosa Yacht Drive. These two options would include a U-turn.

Alternative bridge design (CREDIT: Lee County Board of Commissioners)

Option three would take care of the existing bridges with no new structures.

Alternative bridge design that reshapes pond (CREDIT: Lee County Board of Commissioners)

Neighbors who were at the meeting on Tuesday told WINK News they want to make sure light is maintained on the bridge for safety.