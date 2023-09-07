Southwest Florida Realtor: Rising interest rates shouldn’t deter home buyers

Credit: Getty Images

There continues to be a low supply of single-family homes for sale in Southwest Florida, but for another reason than a year ago, said Matt O’Berski, a Realtor with Denny Grimes & Team, part of Keller Williams Realty.

Whereas for the past couple of years, high demand limited supply, higher interest rates are now doing the same.

A year ago, rates were about 5.5%. Now, they are about 7.5% and could continue to creep higher if the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates to curb inflation.

