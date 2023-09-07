Lee County Schools trains staff to dispense Narcan overdose treatment

The Lee County School District has begun the process of training staff on how to use Narcan.

While there is no opioid problem within the Lee County schools, administrators stressed the importance of having a plan in case of accidental overdosing.

School administrators decided to take a proactive measure against the opioid problem, by having staff trained by Kimmie’s Recovery Zone, a nonprofit led by Heidi Web and local community representatives.

“We’re really happy that they have made this decision because Narcan is a breath of life. Hopefully they’ll never have to use it but in case they have to use it, it’s a lifesaving tool,” Web said.

Webb has trained the student resource officers to treat children with the nasal spray. She plans to train school principals and nurses as well.

The goal is to have a minimum of three staff members trained to administer the nasal spray overdose treatment. The school board approved Narcan in every Lee County school clinic.

District staff will be on call with first responders while a child is being treated with Narcan.

According to the school district, there are no harmful effects if the drug is given to students who are not experiencing an overdose.

“I know that we may not have needed it in the past or today but who knows what tomorrow will bring. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Lee County school board member Melisa Giovanelli.

Lee County Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Bernier said during his brief time as superintendent that during no overdoses have been reported to him.