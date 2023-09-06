Narcan overdose treatment approved in Lee County Schools

Nasal spray “Narcan” (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Lee County School District discussed supplying their schools with Narcan, a fast-acting nasal spray to fight overdoses.

The district discussed its use on Wednesday in a board meeting. Due to a growing opioid crisis in the country, the board said it wants to be prepared in case there is an overdose on any school campus.

“Narcan,” nasal spray for overdoes (CREDIT: WINK News)

The school board approved Narcan in every Lee County school clinic. The number of students in the school will determine how many staff members the district will train to use it.

“We know this is a vital tool and to our board when we talk about school safety,” said Lee County superintendent Christopher Bernier. “We’re running into issues that I don’t think any of us could have possibly imagined as we were children going through school.”

At a smaller school, they plan to have at least three people who can administer Narcan. A larger school will have more.