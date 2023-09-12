Water under floorboards in Punta Gorda homes weeks after Idalia

As Charlotte County homeowners try to recover from two hurricanes, they now face storm surge damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Ashley Harris, a Punta Gorda homeowner, sent in a video of flooding in her home.

“It was super eerie, came in very quickly and rising through the floorboards like a horror movie,” said Harris.

WINK News visited Harris’ home hours after Hurricane Idalia while she was dealing with inches of water in her home. Two weeks later, Harris found more water lurking beneath the floorboards.

“Under the entire first floor, there is flood water still trapped from a couple of weeks ago. In between another subfloor, another vapor, another barrier that we didn’t know about, a whole other layer of Idalia is still sitting here. Today and tomorrow, it’s gonna look like that. All dirt,” Harris said.

Water found under the floorboards in Ashley Harris’ home (CREDIT: WINK News)

Harris said the damage would have been worse if it not for the Marina Plywood planks under her floors.

The damage is worse for her neighbor, Dave Gammon, the Director of Charlotte County’s Economic Development Office. Wooden planks, tarps and dirt were left inside his home.

“I put it in at the estimate of $250,000. We lost a lot in the house. The floors, the walls and all the kitchen and bathrooms, but we also lost two cars,” Gammon said.

Idalia is no Ian. When Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA and the SBA came. They did not show up after Hurricane Idalia.

Harris told WINK News Charlotte County needs to demonstrate “need.” Harris and Gammon have created a website for storm surveys, hoping people dealing with damage will fill it out.

Click here to visit the website and fill out a storm survey.