Hazmat teams respond to scene at North Fort Myers mobile home park

Deputies are going door-to-door at a mobile home park in North Fort Myers, where hazmat teams responded to a chemical cocktail that could be considered very toxic.

As of 3 p.m., crews were seen leaving The Hideaway of North Fort Myers on North Tamiami Trail since the scene was safe and secure.

The homeowner who had the issue leading to the scene at the mobile home park said that antifreeze mixed with a chlorine sack on her home’s front porch, causing a mixture of chlorine gas.

The fire department and hazmat crews cleaned the area, and have since departed from the scene.