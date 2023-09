I-75 crash, Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Credit: WINK

A vehicle crash occurred on I-75 Southbound near exit 123 Corkscrew Road.

All lanes of traffic have been re-opened.

The incident was reported at around 7:20 a.m., Wednesday.

All lanes of traffic were previously closed for emergency services to arrive at the crash site near mile marker 122.

Traffic back on I-75S near Corkscrew Road. Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

Seek alternative routes when commuting.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

