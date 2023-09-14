Should electric vehicles have yearly registration fees?

A Tesla charges at an electric vehicle charging station. Credit: WINK News

A Tampa Bay lawmaker wants to change that to make up for lost gas tax dollars that go toward state transportation projects.

Senator Ed Hooper proposed a bill that would have Florida electric vehicle owners pay a yearly registration fee.

There would be $200 dollars for fully electric cars and $50 for plug-in hybrids, all in addition to existing car registration fees. Electric vehicle driver Mickey Ricciardi said he wouldn’t mind it.

“I understand the need to create taxes on electric vehicles. I do,” said Ricciardi. “It’s going to take so much time to build the charging network that needs to get done.”

But only if that money goes towards building more charging stations.

Gas car driver Michael Mendes said, “If they’re not paying a gas tax for the roads and they’re using the same public roads as us, then maybe it should be. Definitely something should possibly be in place.”