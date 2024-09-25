Electric vehicle safety ahead of Hurricane Helene

WINK News
Check out some of the high school band performances from Week 5 of the high school football season.
Lee County Officials are live discussing preparations ahead of Category 1 Hurricane Helene.
Ahead of Potential Tropical Storm 9, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding by stocking up on sandbags.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an active scene located on Wilmont Place.
When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), safety during a tropical storm or a hurricane is paramount as Hurricane Helene approaches.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in Tampa to provide a preparation update ahead of Hurricane Helene.
A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking and hitting two dogs that were left in his care in Cape Coral this week.
Hurricane Helene is rapidly approaching Florida, bringing potentially dangerous weather conditions to the Southwest area.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.
The sooner you prepare for Tropical Storm Helene, the better.
The Eagles are back on for another season in Dunk City.
With Tropical Storm Helene approaching, people living on Charlotte County’s coast must make an important decision: hunker down or get out.
For people in Collier County flooding is the main concern.
According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), EV drivers should maintain their batteries charged at 100% if they plan on evacuating.
It’s best to avoid replaying on charging stations along the evacuation route as there may be power outages or long lines.
It’s also important not to drive through flood waters or leave an EV behind, such as in a garage in flood-prone areas. If water gets into an EV’s high-voltage battery, it can damage it or heighten the risk of a battery fire.
FDEM also warned never to attempt to drive or charge an EV that has been submerged in floodwaters.
If an EV battery has been exposed to floodwater or any devices containing lithium-ion batteries, FDEM said to dispose of it properly, not tossing it in regular trash.
Using or charging batteries that have been exposed to floodwaters poses a risk of fire.