Electric vehicle safety ahead of Hurricane Helene

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Electric car charging station in Southwest Florida. Credit: WINK News

When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), safety during a tropical storm or a hurricane is paramount as Hurricane Helene approaches.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), EV drivers should maintain their batteries charged at 100% if they plan on evacuating.

It’s best to avoid replaying on charging stations along the evacuation route as there may be power outages or long lines.

It’s also important not to drive through flood waters or leave an EV behind, such as in a garage in flood-prone areas. If water gets into an EV’s high-voltage battery, it can damage it or heighten the risk of a battery fire.

FDEM also warned never to attempt to drive or charge an EV that has been submerged in floodwaters.

If an EV battery has been exposed to floodwater or any devices containing lithium-ion batteries, FDEM said to dispose of it properly, not tossing it in regular trash.

Using or charging batteries that have been exposed to floodwaters poses a risk of fire.

