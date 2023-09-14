Restoring the Sanibel Causeway after 2 hurricanes

The Sanibel Causeway was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, and most recently, Hurricane Idalia delayed the reconstruction project.

Then, on Thursday, construction crews found themselves working against the clock pouring concrete in the latest phase of the rebuild.

New measures are being taken to help continue work on the Sanibel Causeway, including shutting down one lane of eastbound traffic to bring in concrete.

The Florida Department of Transportation has about four hours each day to get as many trucks in as they can. FDOT plans to reverse the direction of eastbound lanes from the toll plaza to Port Comfort on Friday. Drivers can expect to see backups on McGregor Boulevard during that time.

Eight concrete trucks, all getting Florida Highway Patrol escorts, are making the trip to the Causeway.

With work continuing, FHP wants to ensure when you see a concrete truck coming your way, you feel safe among the construction.

“We’re lucky to have our law enforcement partners the Florida Highway Patrol there to escort the trucks so that everybody understands that this is actually something that is supposed to happen,” said Patricia Pichette, a communications specialist for FDOT.

While weekends won’t be impacted, drivers should expect delays weekdays through next Friday, from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

With FHP helping to guide both traffic and the trucks on the causeway, this should bring the Sanibel Causeway one step closer to opening once again.