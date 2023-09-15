Massive pothole on Michigan Avenue causes headaches for drivers

A pothole on Michigan Avenue is causing massive damage to multiple vehicles, forcing outrage among drivers.

The pothole is located between Michigan Avenue and Delaware Avenue in Fort Myers. The pothole has continued to grow in size and width due to vehicles hitting it.

An anonymous neighbor became frustrated by the situation, opting for a “do it yourself” attempt of diverting traffic with stolen traffic cones.

“I just don’t feel they care about our neighborhood. To let things like this go on for such a length of time, is not good,” exclaimed the anonymous man. “I saw the orange cones on the next street, so I just went and grabbed them and put there.”

The two cones only lasted 90 minutes. A truck then proceeded to hit the traffic cones and continued to drag the objects away from the pothole site.

A truck hitting traffic cones on Michigan Avenue. Credit: WINK

“Please get somebody to help us out with this because this is absurd. this is absurd. we cannot do it anymore,” said Dalia Eugene, a nearby resident.

The pothole has continued to be a hazard for drivers, WINK News contacted the City of Fort Myers for an estimate time of repairs.

The representative directed WINK to record all inquiries on their website and advised people to report the problem online.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, The City of Fort Myers has sent a crew to place detour signs. Crews have begun to repair the pothole.

A construction crew was sent by The City of Fort Myers to repair the pothole on Michigan Avenue. Credit: WINK

