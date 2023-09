Deadly crash on SR 80. CREDIT: NICK PEDERSON

State Route 80/Palm Beach Boulevard in Alva has reopened after a deadly crash involving three vehicles and a semi/dump trailer filled with dirt closed all lanes of traffic for hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person died on the scene, Monday morning, and nobody else was injured.

The deadly crash happened around 9:13 a.m., and the road opened up around 2:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the details of the crash.